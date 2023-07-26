DES MOINES, Iowa — With tens of thousands of cyclists on the road for RAGBRAI Wednesday, motorists in the Des Moines metro should be prepared for detours or traffic delays.

Riders will leave Ames and go through Slater, Madrid, Polk City, and Ankeny before ending their 54.5-mile route in Des Moines.

There are several closures in Ankeny as the ride runs straight through town. That includes parts of Northwest Irvinedale Drive, the Prairie Ridge area, Cherry Street, Southwest Magazine, and South Ankeny Boulevard.

That road turns into Northeast and eventually East 14th Street to bring riders into Des Moines. Cyclists turn west onto East University for a bit, head south on East Ninth, and then pass the State Capitol.

Riders will turn down East Walnut Street connecting to West MLK until they hit Fleur Drive and make it to Water Works Park for the overnight camping spot.

Des Moines police say some city streets that are part of the route will close as early as 8:00 a.m. and reopen around 6:00 p.m.

There are access points to get through these detours, you can find details on those spots here.