DES MOINES, Iowa — At the end of 2022, fears of a recession weighed on the minds of employers and employees based on a survey conducted by Principal Financial. One quarter into the new year, several bank failures and continued economic uncertainty are still on the minds of those surveyed.

Roughly sixty percent of employers and employees surveyed in the last 2022 and 2023 Principal Financial well-being index survey say a recession in 2023 is likely, but there are positive differences between the two.

“The biggest difference is, and this is going to sound counterintuitive, is that business growth sentiment actually went up,” Amy Friedreich with Principal Financial said. “So, the biggest difference is they’re actually more confident that they’re in good shape right now and they’re going to see growth in the future.”

Fear of a recession in 2023 hasn’t become a reality, which is good news. But, what impact that same fear has had on decisions employers are making to stay the course instead of grow due to future earnings is something to watch.

“I would say the great news is that they’ve kept things stable and when you keep them stable for your employees, you keep it stable for your employees, you keep it stable for your community too. So, I like the stability, that’s the good news. The piece of it you have some questions about is longer-term or midterm. Are (employers) going to get the type of growth they want to continue to grow their business and that’s where I think we watch the next six to twelve months to see how that plays out,” Friedrich said.