DES MOINES, Iowa – Jury selection is set to get underway Monday morning in the murder trial of Preston Walls.

Walls, 19, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, attempted murder, and criminal gang participation in connection to a January shooting at the education non-profit Starts Right Here.

Walls is accused of shooting and killing Gionni Dameron, 18, and Rashad Carr, 16, as well as injuring Starts Right Here founder Will Keeps.

Walls tried getting his trial moved out of Polk County because of pre-trial publicity, but District Court Judge Lawrence McLellan rejected his motion in June.

In his ruling, Judge McLellan instead outlined procedures to ensure a fair trial, saying that a week before the trial a special panel of 150 jurors would be called to complete a questionnaire about whether an opinion on Walls’ guilt has already been formed. Counsel will also be allowed to question those jurors individually to determine if they can be fair and impartial.

Bravon Tukes, 19, was also charged with two counts of first-degree murder, attempted murder, and criminal gang participation in the shooting. He is accused of driving Walls to and from the scene.

Tukes’ trial is currently set to begin in October.