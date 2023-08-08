DES MOINES, Iowa – The Polk County Board of Supervisors has approved funding to continue providing free access to emergency contraception, and in some rare cases, abortion, for victims of sexual assault and rape.

The board voted unanimously (5-0) to approve the measure at Tuesday morning’s meeting.

The move is in response to Republican State Attorney General Brenna Bird’s decision to put a pause on the state paying for some of those services, which it had been doing out of the victim compensation fund during previous AG Tom Miller’s time in office. The Democrat was defeated by Bird in the 2022 election.

In April, a statement from Bird’s office said an audit on victim assistance is being done as she evaluates whether this is an appropriate use of taxpayer funds.

Some members of the board released statements detailing the importance of providing this healthcare to victims of sexual assault.

“We are disappointed that the State Attorney General has discontinued funding for critical sexual assault and rape victim healthcare services. Last year in Polk County alone, we served 270 women who were victims of sexual assault and rape, and 105 of them were recipients of free emergency contraception at a minimal expense of a few thousand dollars total. But to those women, we hope that they felt supported and cared for in a comprehensive and complete manner that allowed them to begin the process of rebuilding their lives after one of the most traumatic events that a woman can experience. Funding these critical healthcare services is about compassionate and complete care that puts women before partisan politics. Polk County will continue to support funding for emergency contraception and other healthcare services for women who are victims of sexual assault and rape.” Board of Supervisors, Chair Tom Hockensmith and Supervisor Angela Connolly

“It’s clear the Iowa Attorney General has given women of rape and sexual assault ‘the Bird’, and it is a disgusting act of cruelness to these victims who deserve compassion & care as they cope with this trauma. Iowans deserve to know the rationale for pausing this program, and the impact that it has on sexual assault victims. The Iowa Attorney General continues to stonewall the public when they request information about her cruel decision.” District 1 Polk County Supervisor Matt McCoy.

WHO 13 reached out to Attorney General Bird’s office for comment but has not received a response.