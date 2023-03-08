POLK COUNTY, Iowa — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is holding a Citizens Academy where the public can learn about every part of the job.

The academy is a 10-week long course meeting every Tuesday from 6 pm-9 pm and starts April 25th, however, applications are due March 8.

Students in the academy will learn about every part of law enforcement that the sheriff’s office oversees including the K-9 unit, patrol, the court system, the Polk County Jail, and more.

Captain Ryan Evans, the Public Information Officer at the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, said that the Citizens Academy is an opportunity for transparency.

“Transparency is huge. We want people to see not just what we do on a day-to-day basis but how we do it,” Cpt. Evans said. “It will really give them a unique understanding so when they start seeing stories or hearing stories about the sheriff’s office they can say ‘hey we know how they did that, we’ve seen them act in that manner so we understand it,’ really provide that understanding to people.”

To learn more about the Polk County Sheriff’s Office Citizens Academy program, visit their website.