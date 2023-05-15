DES MOINES – Polk County will start dropping larvicide from a helicopter into unincorporated areas of the county in an effort to lower the number of mosquitos.

David Williamson, the Housing Services Code Enforcement Manager for Polk County, said that the county can drop larvicide again later in the summer if the mosquito problem continues.

“This product that is used for the treatment lasts for about 40 days. But if we would have areas that hold water and our mosquito counts are higher during the later part of the summer then we do have the option to apply again,” Williamson said.

Williamson said that on top of the larvicide there are more measures the county takes to lower mosquito populations.

“We have a surveillance program where we collect mosquitos and we have traps that we use for that. A proactive measure here is applying this larvicide to prevent larva from hatching into adult mosquitos. And then depending on the counts, or if a virus is detected, then we can have a reactionary method where we use our spray vehicles and use an adulticide,” Williamson said.

Cities around the metro take similar measures to preemptively target mosquitos.