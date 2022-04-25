DES MOINES, Iowa – Police in Des Moines are hoping the public can help them locate two children who were reported missing Sunday night.

The Des Moines Police Department says sisters, 11-year-old Nyabiey Guang and seven-year-old Nyakhor Guang left their home in the Union Park neighborhood voluntarily, but their destination is not known. Nyabiey is 5’3” and weighs about 100 pounds. Nyakhor is 4’10” and weighs about 80 pounds.

Officers searched overnight and checked multiple locations but have not been able to locate the girls.

Call 911 if you have any information on their location.