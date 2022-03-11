DES MOINES, Iowa — Police are investigating after a man was shot in the face outside a Des Moines convenience store Thursday.

The shooting happened around 5:45 p.m. outside the Git N Go at 2140 E Park Avenue, according to Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department. A 26-year-old man was shot multiple times and police the suspects in the shooting were described as two Black male juveniles. No arrests have been made yet in the shooting.

The victim was transported to a Des Moines hospital for treatment and is listed in serious but stable condition. Police have not released his name, but say he has active warrants for attempted murder and first-degree burglary and will be taken into custody once he’s released from the hospital. An officer is guarding him until his release.

The investigation into the shooting continues.