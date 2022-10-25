DES MOINES, Iowa – A Des Moines mother has been arrested after police said her child fired a gun that sent a bullet through the wall and into a neighbor’s apartment Monday morning.

It happened around 10:36 a.m. in an apartment building at 1516 Evergreen Avenue, according to Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department. Officers were called to the location after a resident reported that a gunshot had been fired through a wall and into their apartment.

When police arrived, they found 28-year-old Tyquanda Washington leaving the apartment with her eight-year-old child. Sgt. Parizek said she told officers the child found a gun and pulled the trigger.

Two guns were found in a suitcase the pair had with them and police said they were both confiscated.

Washington has been charged with child endangerment and interference with official acts.