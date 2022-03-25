Suspect in Whiskey River shooting on March 19, 2022. (Courtesy: Des Moines Police Department)

DES MOINES, Iowa – Police in Des Moines are hoping the public can help identify a suspect in a weekend shooting at an Ingersoll Avenue bar.

Photos of the man who opened fire at Whiskey River Saturday night have been released by the Des Moines Police Department. They were taken from surveillance video at the bar.

Two people were injured by gunfire in the shooting and police say both are recovering.

Anyone who can identify the suspect should contact Des Moines Police at 515-237-1579 or Crimestoppers of Central Iowa at 515-223-1400.