DES MOINES, Iowa – Police in Des Moines are investigating a shooting after they say more than 30 rounds were fired at a home early Tuesday morning.

Multiple 911 calls came in about the shooting just before 3:00 a.m. in the 1600 block of 7th Street, according to Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department. Des Moines police officers in the area also reported hearing gunfire at the same time.

When officers arrived, they found a house and car that had been hit by gunfire. They also found evidence that more than 30 rounds had been fired.

Police say no injuries were reported from the shooting and no arrests have been made.