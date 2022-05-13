DES MOINES, Iowa — An Ankeny man is facing multiple charges after police said he hit a pedestrian with his motorcycle early Friday morning in the Court Avenue District and they found multiple guns in his possession.

It happened around 2:00 a.m. when bars close. Police had already been called to the area to clear a large fight in the 200 block of Court Avenue, according to Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department. While officers were clearing the fight, police said 31-year-old Darryl Thompson drove his motorcycle over a curb and hit a woman. She was knocked down but did not suffer serious injuries.

Thompson tried to flee the scene and struggled with the officers who took him into custody. Police said they found two handguns and marijuana in his possession.

He is being held in the Polk County Jail on charges of OWI, interference with official acts, possession of marijuana, possession of a firearm by a felon, and unlawful use of curb.