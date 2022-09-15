DES MOINES, Iowa — Police are investigating after there was an exchange of gunfire in Des Moines’ Drake neighborhood Thursday morning.

It happened around 11:35 a.m. in the 1300 block of 22nd Street. Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department said a person called 911 and claimed several juveniles shot at him. He told police he returned fire.

Police detained some juveniles in connection with the case Parizek said, but no other information was immediately available.

Check back for more details as police continue their investigation.