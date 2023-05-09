DES MOINES, Iowa — Police are investigating after a body was discovered Tuesday morning in the Beaverdale neighborhood.

Officers were called to the 5200 block of Merced Street a little before 11:00 a.m. after a resident reported finding someone deceased in a yard. Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department said there were no obvious signs of anything criminal or traumatic injuries to the body. The Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death.

The scene has been blocked off by law enforcement in order to process the scene.

Sgt. Parizek said even though it doesn’t appear the death was the result of criminal activity, there are processes that must be followed in order to ensure nothing is missed.

“These are the steps that we take because we don’t get the chance to go back and replace evidence and take a look at things from a hindsight view. We need everything exactly where it lies so that we know exactly…gather what information we can so we can rebuild exactly what happened. You always treat it like it’s the worst-case scenario, we certainly hope for the best. Obviously, some family is going to be saddened by this. But we want to make sure we have the answers that we can get them and this is part of that process,” said Sgt. Parizek.

Police expect the 5200 block of Merced Street to be blocked off for another hour and a half while they finish up at the scene.