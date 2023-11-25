DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Police Department is investigating a drive-by shooting that happened just after 3 a.m. Saturday morning.

According the DMPD, police responded to the 2900 block of Cottage Grove avenue to the reports of someone firing 5 shots, then driving eastbound on Cottage Grove towards Martin Luther King, Jr. Parkway. The caller described the car as a gray or tan SUV. Des Moines police found shell casings outside of a home on Cottage grove.

DMPD says the investigation is ongoing at this time.