DES MOINES, Iowa — Police have now identified the victims in what appears to be a double homicide in Des Moines as a mother and daughter. Forty-seven-year-old Danielle Remily and her daughter, 20-year-old Emma Parker were found dead inside a home in the 2600 block of 53rd street early Monday morning.

Police were called to the location at 2:50 a.m. after multiple reports of a shooting came in, according to the Des Moines Police Department. When first responders arrived, they found two people dead inside a home. Police said they had been shot.

Police say a 22-year-old, male, suspect forced his way into the home shortly before 3:00 a.m. Evidence indicates that he shot and killed both victims and then left the home.

Investigators say the male then called the DMPD communications center claiming responsibility for the shootings and indicated he had intentions of going to a nearby park to commit suicide. The suspect was located at Riley Park, nearby suffering from a gunshot injury. Des Moines Fire Department medics transported him to a Des Moines hospital. The male remains in critical condition as of Monday evening.

The preliminary investigation indicates that the suspect was known to the victims, having had a

prior relationship with the 20-year-old victim.

These are the 19th and 20th homicides in 2022 for the city of Des Moines.

Police said there is no indication the incident poses an ongoing threat to the public.

Des Moines Police Department detectives continue to investigate this incident. Additional

information will be shared as it becomes available for release.