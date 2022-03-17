DES MOINES, Iowa — Police have released the name of a man who died after a crash near the Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines earlier this week.

According to the Des Moines Police Department, 24-year-old Dakota Weller was driving eastbound on East University around 5:43 p.m. Monday when his truck veered across the westbound lanes and hit two utility poles. The truck then came to rest in a parking lot after hitting several unoccupied cars.

Weller was transported to a Des Moines hospital where he died.

Police say failure to maintain control appears to be a significant contributing factor in the crash. Results of the autopsy and toxicology testing will help investigators determine whether a medical issue or impairment played a role in the crash, police said.

The crash remains under investigation.