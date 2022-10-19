URBANDALE, Iowa — Two teens are charged after police say they were found with a gun outside Urbandale High School Tuesday.

The incident started with a report of someone firing a shot near Lion’s Park on 72nd Street around 12:20 p.m., according to the Urbandale Police Department. Witnesses told police that shortly after the shot was heard, they saw two people at the park heading toward Urbandale High School. Within minutes, officers located the two teens outside of the school. Police said a handgun was recovered at the time.

A 15-year-old is now charged with carrying weapons on school grounds and reckless use of a firearm. A 14-year-old is charged with being a minor armed with a dangerous weapon.

Police said no injuries were reported in the incident and no threats were made to students or staff at Urbandale High School.