DES MOINES, Iowa – A Des Moines woman is charged with animal neglect after police say a dog was so badly matted it had to have a leg amputated.

Sgt. Paul Parizek tells WHO 13 38-year-old Jomeisha Gochett turned herself in at the Polk County Jail Wednesday on one charge of animal neglect-serious injury. She bonded out a few hours later.

The dog was brought to the Animal Rescue League of Iowa’s main location on February 25th by Gochett’s son, according to police. They say he told the ARL the dog was a stray.

The dog, a small mixed-breed, had terrible matting of its fur when it was brought in. Some of the mats were wrapped so tightly around a leg it had cut off the circulation and the leg was dead. It had to be amputated.

An investigation determined the dog was not a stray and actually belonged to Gochett’s family. Police say she blamed a minor in the home for the poor care of the dog.

Police say the dog is doing well in the care of the ARL.