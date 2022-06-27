DES MOINES, Iowa – Police are investigating after an east side convenience store was robbed early Monday morning.

It happened at the QuikTrip at 1000 E. University Avenue shortly after 2:30 a.m. The suspect did not display a weapon but implied that he had one, according to Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department. The suspect is described as a Black male in his late 40s to early 50s and was wearing a black and white tank top, black shorts, and black shoes.

Police said no one was injured in the robbery and the suspect fled the area on a bicycle.

If you have any information on the robbery contact Des Moines Police or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers of Central Iowa by calling 515-223-1400.