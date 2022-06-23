DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police are investigating what caused a large fight to break out at Gray’s Lake Wednesday night.

It happened around 9:00 p.m. When officers got to the scene they closed off one of the entrances and cleared out the area.

Witnesses described to WHO 13 what they saw.

“We were dancing by the cars and then, I’m not going to say their name, but they said ‘somebody’s coming, they’re going to light it up,’ if you know what that means,” said witness Laila.

“I saw a male hit a female. It was a girl, man, and another woman fighting. The boy punched the woman in the face after he pepper-sprayed her,” recounted Jesslynne Smith.

Police have not said whether anyone was arrested following the incident.