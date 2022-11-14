DES MOINES, Iowa — The Ankeny father who is facing charges in the death of his four-year-old daughter will be in court Monday for a plea hearing.

Court records show Akeem Holmes is scheduled to enter a guilty plea.

Police say Savannah Holmes accidentally shot herself in the head with her father’s gun back on May 16. Akeem Holmes told investigators he set his gun near a couch when he went to answer the door at his Ankeny home and that’s when Savannah got hold of it.

She later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Holmes is charged with involuntary manslaughter, making firearms available to a minor, and neglect of a dependent person