DES MOINES, Iowa — A plea hearing in the case of an Ankeny father charged in the shooting death of his four-year-old daughter has been continued until next month.

The plea hearing for Akeem Holmes had been scheduled for October 24th but the Polk County Clerk of Courts Office said that has now been delayed until November 11th.

Holmes is charged with involuntary manslaughter, making firearms available to a minor, and neglect of a dependent person in connection with the May 16th incident that resulted in the death of his daughter Savannah.

Investigators say the little girl accidentally shot herself in the head with her father’s gun. Holmes told police he set the gun down near a couch as he went to answer the door. He was speaking with two people outside the home when he heard the gunshot.

Savannah was transported by medics to a Des Moines hospital for treatment but died from her injuries.

If the judge in the case rejects Holmes’ plea, he will go on trial January 30th, 2023.