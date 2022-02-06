WAUKEE, Iowa — A long-planned Iowa expansion for one of the world’s largest tech companies appears to be moving closer to breaking ground.

Apple’s plans for a data center in Waukee are scheduled for review by the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission Tuesday night.

Updated site plans were made public ahead of the review. It shows Apple hopes to begin its complex on West Hickman Road with a 315,000-square-foot data center building. The blueprint also shows future plans for as many as five more identical data center buildings at the site.

Apple first expressed its intentions to come to Waukee in 2017, when CEO Tim Cook unveiled the project alongside Gov. Kim Reynolds at the Iowa State Capitol. Some site work has been completed on the lot, but no buildings have risen yet.

The data center campus was expected to cost more than $1.3 billion when the project was first announced.

Apple did not respond to WHO 13’s inquiry about the timeline of the project.