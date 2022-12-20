POLK COUNTY, Iowa — A Des Moines sex trafficking victim who admitted to killing her alleged rapist when she was 15, pleaded not guilty to escape charges Monday.

Police say 18-year-old Pieper Lewis cut off her tracking monitor and fled the Fresh Start Women’s Center, where she was serving her probation, in early November. Lewis is on probation for killing 37-year-old Zachary Brooks in 2020. She claims she had been trafficked to Brooks and he raped her multiple times in the weeks leading up to his death.

Lewis pled guilty to involuntary manslaughter and willful injury in 2021. The judge in the case handed down a deferred sentence in September, which included five years of probation and 600 hours of community service. She was also ordered to pay $150,000 in restitution to the family of her victim.

If convicted on the escape charge, her probation could be revoked, and she could be required to serve the 20-year prison sentence.

Lewis’s trial is tentatively scheduled to begin in February.