DES MOINES, Iowa – Residents of a Drake neighborhood apartment building that caught fire overnight were able to get out safely, but some of their pets were not so lucky.

Fire crews were called to a building in the 1000 block of 22nd Street around 12:10 a.m. Tuesday on a report of a fire, said Capt. Chris Clement with the Des Moines Fire Department. The building is a house that has been converted into apartments.

None of the evacuated residents reported any injuries, but Capt. Clement said two pets died in the fire. The cause is still under investigation though it appears to be accidental.

Two apartments on the west side of the building suffered the most damage from the fire. Three residents in those apartments have now been left without a place to stay until repairs are made. The other residents of the building should be able to return to their apartments once the smoke damage cleanup has been completed.

The Red Cross was on the scene to assist the displaced residents.