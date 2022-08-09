POLK COUNTY, Iowa — A material witness warrant has been issued for a person of interest in the weekend homicide of a Des Moines man.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to locate 38-year-old Courtney Shane Smith. He is described as a white male, 6′ tall, 170 pounds, with hazel eyes and dark hair or mostly bald. Officials say he also has tattoos on the inside of both forearms.

Smith is being sought in connection with the homicide of 51-year-old Scott Crane. He was found dead early Saturday morning after law enforcement officers responded to a report of gunshots in the 300 block of NE 46th Avenue in Des Moines. Officials said he had been shot.

If you have any information on Smith’s location, call the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at 515-286-3333. Smith may be armed and is potentially dangerous — do not approach him.

No information about a motive in the killing has been released.