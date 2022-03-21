DES MOINES, Iowa — One person remains in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle while walking in north Des Moines late Saturday night.

Des Moines police responded to an accident at Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway and Welbeck Road around 10:30 p.m.

Authorities say a 35-year-old man was hit by a vehicle and taken to the hospital with critical injuries. The driver of the vehicle that hit them remained on the scene and is cooperating with investigators.

No charges have been filed at this time. The investigation into the accident is ongoing.