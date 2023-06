Police investigate after a pedestrian was hit by an SUV on June 15, 2023 in downtown Des Moines.

DES MOINES, Iowa – Police are investigating after a pedestrian was hit by an SUV early Thursday morning in downtown Des Moines.

It happened around 4:30 a.m. at 15th and Walnut Streets. The person who was hit was transported to the hospital with head and other injuries, according to Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department.

The severity of the person’s injuries was not released.

No other information was immediately available.