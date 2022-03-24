DES MOINES, Iowa — Spring is when many road construction projects get started. One project in particular in downtown Des Moines aims to improve traffic for both drivers and pedestrians.

The portion of Grand Avenue that runs east/west between 2nd and 5th Avenue is the first that will be converted from a one-way to a two-way street. The other location is on 5th Avenue where the portion that runs north/south from Grand Avenue to Mulberry Street will be converted to a two-way street.

City officials said that this will improve the flow of traffic in the area and make it easier for people to walk to different areas of the city. “This particular project it’s really that first step that we are transforming downtown to a much more walkable environment that has greater connectivity and is also multimodal,” said John Davis, the City Traffic Engineer.

Davis said that the project is part of the Connect Des Moines Plan which aims to provide better access for people to get between places of interest like the Sculpture Park, Wells Fargo Arena, and the Capitol.

Davis doesn’t expect the project to block traffic and said that the roadways will only be closed for brief periods of time.

“We’ll try to work the project as much as possible under traffic so they’ll do sections at a time or portions of the street at a time,” Davis said, “There may be some times during the construction that we will have to restrict traffic for a short period of time.”.

The city had already awarded a contract for the $1.6 million construction project. Construction is expected to start soon and finish before the end of the year.