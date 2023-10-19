DES MOINES, Iowa — The City of Des Moines and A Mid-Iowa Organizing Strategy are currently seeking applicants to serve on an advisory committee as they work to develop a Community Land Trust.

City staff has been working alongside AMOS to create a more permanent solution to affordable housing opportunities in central Iowa. Support for the project has grown since last winter when AMOS held training about CLTs.

The City of Des Moines saw this as an opportunity to continue partnerships and work to provide future homeowners with an opportunity to invest in land trust homes. Prices for the homes are significantly reduced for those with lower incomes.

The formation of the CLT is expected to take about 9 to 18 months, according to the City.

If you are interested in applying to serve on the committee, visit the city’s website for more information. The deadline to apply is November 3.