ANKENY, Iowa — Justin Phongsavanh’s journey brought him from Ankeny to the medal podium at the Tokyo Paralympics. Now, his story is streaming for the world to see.

Phongsamvanh is featured in the Hulu documentary ‘Heritage Heroes,’ a production from The Asian American Foundation which spotlights notable Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders. The documentary started streaming on Thursday.

“I’m beyond honored,” said Phongsavanh. “I feel almost not good enough to be on that film with all of those amazing people.”

Phongsavanh was just 18 when a bullet paralyzed him in a 2015 shooting outside of an Ankeny McDonalds. Bound to a wheelchair, he trained to become a Paralympic athlete shortly after the shooting.

“There are endless possibilities I can do,” Phongsavanh said in a 2016 interview with WHO 13. “It’s just trying to get out there and do them.”

Phongsavanh made it to the Tokyo Paralympics last year and brought home a bronze medal in the javelin throw.

He hopes his story and his appearance in the film inspires people to conquer their obstacles.

“When I start feeling down and when things aren’t going right and when the weight of the world is on my shoulders, I just think back to the beginning,” Phongsavanh said. “I think about how I was able to persevere and get through those very, very hard times.”