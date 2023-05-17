DES MOINES, Iowa – Starting Wednesday, new lunch locations will start popping up around downtown Des Moines.

The Greater Des Moines Partnership’s Out to Lunch series kicks off at Principal Financial’s downtown campus. High Street from 7th to 9th Streets will be closed off to allow for food trucks and entertainment.

The series runs each Wednesday from 11:00 a.m. to 1:20 p.m. and the Partnership picks a new location every week.

The food vendors signed up for this week’s Out to Lunch are:

Karam’s Grill LLC

Top Bun

Ninas Tacos

Bearded Jackal Street Food

Fruits N’ Such What the Fries DSM

The Big Red Food Truck

Caribbean Kitchen

Jambo African Cuisine

Donut NV

The entertainment is being provided by former Voice contestant and Des Moines-native Sharane Calister.

You can find out more about upcoming Out to Lunch events here.