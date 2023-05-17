DES MOINES, Iowa – Starting Wednesday, new lunch locations will start popping up around downtown Des Moines.
The Greater Des Moines Partnership’s Out to Lunch series kicks off at Principal Financial’s downtown campus. High Street from 7th to 9th Streets will be closed off to allow for food trucks and entertainment.
The series runs each Wednesday from 11:00 a.m. to 1:20 p.m. and the Partnership picks a new location every week.
The food vendors signed up for this week’s Out to Lunch are:
- Karam’s Grill LLC
- Top Bun
- Ninas Tacos
- Bearded Jackal Street Food
- Fruits N’ Such
- What the Fries DSM
- The Big Red Food Truck
- Caribbean Kitchen
- Jambo African Cuisine
- Donut NV
The entertainment is being provided by former Voice contestant and Des Moines-native Sharane Calister.
You can find out more about upcoming Out to Lunch events here.