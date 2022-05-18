DES MOINES, Iowa — Out to Lunch is back in Des Moines again this year. The first Out to Lunch event starts Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. and runs through 1:30 p.m. on High Street between 7th and 9th streets.

The event blocks off the road to make space for food trucks and live music to set up and offer hungry office workers and pedestrians a chance to enjoy local food and music.

Out to Lunch will have events every Wednesday through August 3rd and will be hosted at various locations around downtown Des Moines.

For the food truck industry, Out to Lunch returning for a full season is a sign that things are returning to normal after the pandemic.

“It’s great to get to this point where we’re seeing more people out, more people downtown,” Dave Barry, the owner of Top Bun one of the food trucks attending Out to Lunch, said. “It kind of feeling more normal. Things aren’t perfect right now but we’re getting there.”

To learn more about when and where Out to Lunch will take place in the future check out the event’s website.