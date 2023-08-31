DES MOINES, Iowa – A jury is expected to be seated Thursday in the murder trial of Preston Walls.

Walls, 19, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, attempted murder, and criminal gang participation. Police say he shot and killed Gionni Dameron, 18, and Rashad Carr, 16, at the education non-profit Starts Right Here in January.

The founder of Starts Right Here, Will Keeps, was also injured in the shooting.

Jury selection began Monday. The judge in the case, Justice Lawrence McLellan, said it will likely wrap up on Thursday and opening statements could also begin the same day.

The trial for Bravon Tukes, 19, who faces the same charges as Walls, is scheduled for October. Police say he drove Walls to and from the scene of the shooting.