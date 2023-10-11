DES MOINES, Iowa — An opening date has been set for a high-end restaurant in Des Moines’ North of Grand neighborhood.

Plans for Oak Park, located at Ingersoll Ave. and 39th St., have been underway for two years and now the restaurant will open to the public on October 17. Executive Chef Ian Robertson will offer modern American cuisine featuring seasonal ingredients — some grown in the restaurant’s on-site garden.

“For a chef to have the ability to pull fresh produce that morning and serve it that night — on site — is gonna be something magical,” Robertson told WHO 13’s Andy Fales in a previous story about the progress of the project.

The restaurant has seating for 100 guests in its prairie-style design, the look of which is influenced by nearby residential bungalows. Oak Park also features a 7,000-bottle wine cellar.