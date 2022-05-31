DES MOINES, Iowa – One person was shot Monday on Des Moines’ south side and the gunfire forced a Des Moines father to take cover with his family.

“I heard five or six gunshots, it sounded like a small-caliber firearm,” said Justin Scheffers.

Those gunshots were heard right in front of Sheffers’ home in the 300 block of East McKinley. He was inside with his two children, ages two and three months, at the time.

“I was watching TV with my kids and I shoved them in the hallway,” Sheffers said.

The kids avoided injury but police tell us one person was shot, taking a non-life-threatening wound to the shoulder. At least one vehicle was also hit.

Police questioned several people at the scene but did not identify a suspect or release any information about an arrest.