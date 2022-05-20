DES MOINES, Iowa – One person was injured in a shooting during a robbery at a Des Moines convenience store late Thursday night.

It happened at the Git n Go at 816 E. Euclid Avenue shortly after 11:00 p.m., according to Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department. The clerk told investigators a Black male wearing a mask entered the store, placed a gun to her head, and demanded cash.

A friend of the clerk’s intervened and was shot. Police say the injury was non-life-threatening

No arrests have been made yet in the case, but the investigation continues.