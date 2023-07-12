DES MOINES, Iowa — A man was shot in the leg inside of a Des Moines apartment Wednesday evening, according to the Des Moines Police Department. He is expected to survive.

The situation unfolded at an apartment complex at the corner of 6th Avenue and Washington Avenue around 6 p.m. Wednesday. Police believe two men may have worked together to shoot the victim.

Police said the victim is not sharing details of what happened with authorities.

A witness who heard the shooting told WHO 13 he saw a man running away from the apartment with a ski mask on after the shots.

Police have not announced any arrests in the case and continue to investigate what happened.