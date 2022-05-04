DES MOINES, Iowa — One person died in a house fire on Des Moines’ east side early Wednesday morning.

Firefighters were dispatched to a home in the 800 block of Knob Hill Drive after a call came in from a neighbor at 5:23 a.m. reporting the fire, according to Ahman Douglass with the Des Moines Fire Department. Crews could see heavy smoke and flames coming from the home when they arrived.

The initial call to 911 indicated there might be two people in the home and using thermal imaging equipment, firefighters did locate one person.

Douglass said an elderly person that was found inside did not survive. Their name has not been released.

It was determined the other person had already left the home for work.

Fire crews are still on the scene monitoring hot spots.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.