Old Spaghetti Works in downtown Des Moines announced its sudden closure after 45 years of business.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Old Spaghetti Works fed Des Moines customers for more than 40 years, but the restaurant suddenly announced it would permanently close the Court Avenue cornerstone.

Old Spaghetti Works served its last meals Monday night, which WHO 13 confirmed in a phone call to the restaurant. Management did not give a reason for the closure.

The closure was not announced by the restaurant either on its door or on social media, but Old Spaghetti Works filled up in its final hours with customers hoping for a last bite.

Customer Jordan Humphreys said she did not know the restaurant was closing until her server told her during her meal.

“The waitress just came out and said, ‘I’m losing my job tonight and we are no longer going to be here in the morning,” Humphreys said. “It was a sad moment in the restaurant because everyone just looked at each other and said, ‘What? We got served for the last time?'”

Old Spaghetti Works was in business along Court Avenue since 1978. This was Old Spaghetti Works’ only Iowa location, although the company has two restaurants in Nebraska.