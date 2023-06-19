POLK COUNTY, Iowa — An investigation has been launched by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office after what appears to be a human skull was found at Yellow Banks Park.

Deputies were called to the boat ramp at the park on Friday around 7:30 p.m. after campers discovered the remains, according to a news release from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. The person who located the skull said they found it on a sandbar near the boat ramp.

The PCSO said detectives were called in and the area where the skull was found was searched. Investigators didn’t find any other human remains.

The Medical Examiner’s Office is working with the PCSO to gather information from the skull.

The investigation into the origin of the remains continues.