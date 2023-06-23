DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines’ High Dive Bar gained a reputation for crime and violence before it shut down two years ago. All traces of the bar are now gone, and luxury townhomes will rise in its place.

Demolition crews tore down the derelict property on Indianola Road and SW 7th Street this month. The landowner will soon expand its Elevate Townhomes development next door onto the site.

Townhomes at the High Dive’s old address are already listed for sale at more than $450,000 apiece.

The bar closed after two shootings in the fall of 2021, including a deadly shooting in October of that year. Police reported at the time they responded to nineteen fights and six gun-related incidents at the High Dive Bar in 2021 before it shut down.

