NORWALK, Iowa – A police chase that began early Monday morning in Norwalk ended in a crash on Des Moines’ east side and resulted in two arrests.

Brittany Loftin and Luis Castillo (WHO 13)

The incident started around 2:08 a.m. when a Norwalk police officer tried to pull a car over on Highway 28 for an equipment violation, according to Norwalk Police Chief Greg Staples. The driver refused to stop and led officers on a chase that reached 75 miles per hour, turning on to Grand Avenue and eventually crashing at E. 5th and Locust in Des Moines.

That’s where the vehicle hit a stop sign and was disabled. The four occupants of the vehicle were not injured in the crash and were able to exit the car before it caught fire. Police officers used fire extinguishers on the flames until the Des Moines Fire Department arrived.

The driver and one passenger were arrested. Brittany Loftin, the driver, is charged with multiple traffic violations related to the chase as well as possession of narcotics. She also had an outstanding warrant for possession of meth. She is being held in the Warren County Jail.

A passenger in the vehicle, Luis Castillo, was arrested for an outstanding warrant for a sex offender registry violation. He is being held in the Polk County Jail.