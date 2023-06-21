DES MOINES, Iowa – No injuries were reported in a house fire on Des Moines’ southwest side early Wednesday morning.

A call about the fire in the 600 block of Glenview Drive came in a few minutes before 3:00 a.m., according to Lt. Rick Thomas with the Des Moines Fire Department. That’s in the Linden Heights neighborhood, north of Water Works Park.

When firefighters arrived just after 3:00 a.m., they found the attached garage of the home had caught fire. Crews were able to get the flames knocked down by 3:18 a.m.

Lt. Thomas said police officers who arrived on the scene told firefighters there were fireworks in the garage, but the cause of the fire is still being investigated.