DES MOINES, Iowa — A series of fights partially shut down Gray’s Lake Park on Wednesday, but Des Moines Police said the fights were not serious enough to necessitate any arrests.

Police responded to Gray’s Lake’s beach area at about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday evening. Scanner traffic claimed that up to 200 people may have been fighting, Des Moines Police Sgt. Paul Parizek later clarified that a few small fights likely broke out among a crowd of about 200 party-goers.

The amount of people fighting is unknown, but Parizek said they ranged in age from their mid-teens to their early twenties.

Police evacuated the beach area and closed the park’s north entrance for the remainder of the night as they investigated the scene.

Some witnesses told WHO 13 they are frustrated that a good time ended with violence and a police response.

“This was really crazy. This is why we can’t have any parties, because this happens every time,” said a witness who only identified herself as Brooklyn. “We need to come together and pick up people, and not sit here and do all of this. This is not okay.”