WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — A grand opening for a new affordable housing complex in West Des Moines is being held Thursday morning.

The Pointe on 88th features 49 units with floor plans including one-bedroom, two-bedrooms, and three-bedrooms. All but five of the apartments are restricted to tenants with incomes at 30% to 60% of the area median income.

The property includes a community room, an on-site leasing office, and a fitness room.

Developers and city leaders will cut the ribbon on the new building at 10:30 a.m.