DES MOINES, Iowa — One of Des Moines’ signature bridges now looks a little bit brighter.

The city unveiled a new light art project underneath the 8th Street Viaduct on Thursday. The installation by artist Alex Braden is called “Borealis,” as the illumination will be similar to the Northern Lights.

“This installation provides a creative solution to brighten a dark public space,” said Operation Downtown executive director Amy Lego in a statement. “This is a great example of the ability to use public art to enhance Downtown Des Moines’ vibrancy.”

Several organizations helped light up “Borealis,” such as the Greater Des Moines Public Art Project, EMC Insurance, Group Creatives, and Baker Electric.