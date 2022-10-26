DES MOINES, Iowa — A longtime Drake neighborhood restaurant is planning to pull up its roots and move.

The original Jethro’s BBQ on Forest Avenue has been closed for months with owner Bruce Gerleman saying he planned to renovate and re-open. But now, the decision has been made to move to a new location near the Iowa Events Center at the northeast corner of Park Street and 3rd Street.

Owner Bruce Gerleman told WHO 13 he’s looking forward to the move.

“This is much better location than Drake. So, we’re sorry to say that we will not be reopening the Drake location. We had every intention of doing that, but when this location became available it was just too good of a opportunity to pass up. So, thank you for all those loyal customers that have been coming to Drake for all these years, but now you can come downtown,” said Gerleman.

The new location is expected to be open by next spring. Jethro’s six other restaurants in the Des Moines metro and one restaurant in Ames.