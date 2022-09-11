A plane owned by the New England Patriots football team transported more than 200 National Guard soldiers from Florida to Iowa.

DES MOINES, Iowa — A plane owned by the New England Patriots landed at Des Moines International Airport this weekend, but it was not carrying the football team. Instead, the plane flew in a group of National Guard soldiers for training at Camp Dodge.

The Iowa National Guard confirmed the Patriots’ plane carried 215 members of the 53rd Brigade Support Battalion from Tampa, Florida. The plane touched down in Des Moines at about 5:15pm Saturday evening.

The plane remained visible on the tarmac throughout the day Sunday. The Iowa National Guard does not know why the Patriots’ plane was chosen to fly the soldiers into Iowa, but explained that the National Guard contracts out bids for planes when it needs to move a large group of troops from one location to another.

The 53rd Brigade Support Battalion will spend the next week training at Camp Dodge.